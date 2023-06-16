This is Home: Local business prepares for 160th anniversary

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local business has been around as long as West Virginia has been a state.

Dudley’s Florist’s current Owner Heather Fowler has been the owner since December of 2017, but the company goes back much further than that.

“Dudley’s has been in business since 1863. We don’t really know exactly the date; we don’t have an exact date to pin it. We try to lump it with or combine it with West Virginia’s State birthday. We just figured the 20th is great, we can do it in June, and celebrate it all together. 160 years it a pretty long time to be in business, and we’re very proud to carry on that tradition,” said Fowler.

A lot has gone on in those 160 years that has caused some hard times for businesses.

“It’s a lot of responsibility. You have to think about a business that has been around since 1863 that has weathered, literally started during the Civil War. You’ve had that, you’ve had two World Wars, recessions, the Great Depression, and COVID most recently. It takes a lot of responsibility to keep that going, and to keep it, I feel, a community staple,” stated Fowler.

Dudley’s Florist would not be celebrating 160 years if it wasn’t for the support they have according to Fowler.

“A business doesn’t stay in business for 160 years without support from the community, and most especially without support of loyal employees. We have folks that have been around forever. We have folks that have worked here for generations. We may only be one store, but we are going to keep that tradition going as long as humanly possible. My main thing for 160 years is just, thank you,” thanked Fowler.

