Williamstown football holds summer mini-camp ahead of championship defense

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets won the Class A football championship over James Monroe 52-20 on December 3, 2022. It was their first football championship since 2014. However, if you were to ask players and coaches about the 2022 championship, they would tell you last year does not matter.

The Jackets are hard at work in the summer of 2023, as they are taking full advantage of their summer practice window, looking to work hard and get better ahead of the 2023 season that officially begins on August 1.

Players like getting the work in over the summer, as they know it can help them achieve what they aim to in the season.

“The earlier you work is better,” say senior Colt Hesson. “Obviously last year we had a pretty good year, but the expectation is to come back and do the same thing, so we have to work even harder than we did last year. So once we start early like this, it gets us a jump into the year and ready.”

Having played in two straight state championships, Williamstown head coach Chris Beck knows what it takes for teams to have success not only in the regular season, but the postseason as well.

“You don’t win a championship in August through December,” says Beck. “It’s the off-season work. There’s a lot of benefits, it gets more experienced guys back in doing their routine we get to teach the young guys so really all summer is about installing all your base stuff and getting a lot of reps. and that way when the season comes it’s second nature to them.”

The Jackets have a lot of players returning from the championship squad for the 2023 season, but Coach Beck knows there are things they will want to address before the season officially starts.

“We’ve got to get some depth,” Beck said. “We’ve got to get some of these young guys in a position where they are able to help contribute this year, or in the near future. (The summer) isn’t about the starters getting a bunch of reps we’re trying to get all 39 guys as many reps as we can.”

Williamstown opens their season on Friday, August 25 at Ravenswood, before their home opener the following week on September 1 against Webster County.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.