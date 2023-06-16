Wood County woman sentenced for animal cruelty

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) – A woman from Wood County received a prison sentence for animal cruelty charges.

Vicki Patterson of Davisville, W.Va. was sentenced to one-five years in prison and was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

Additionally, Patterson is prohibited from owning, possessing, and residing with animals for the next 15 years, according to the Wood County Circuit Court.

Patterson was sentenced on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Patterson was originally charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty charges in June of 2022 after authorities found four dead dogs in her trailer.

Deputies say they found large amounts of debris and feces in all parts of the trailer. They also say all the windows were closed and there was no air flowing in the trailer.

Deputies also say there appeared to be claw marks on the window where the dogs may have been trying to get out of the trailer.

Patterson pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty from the original four she was arrested for through a plea agreement on April 5, 2023.

