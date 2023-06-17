26th Annual Multicultural Festival kicks off at Parkersburg City Park

The 26th Annual Multicultural Festival returned to Parkersburg City Park Friday night
The 26th Annual Multicultural Festival returned to Parkersburg City Park Friday night(Andrew Noll)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 26th annual Multicultural Festival made its return Friday night at Parkersburg City Park.

The free event for the public kicked off at 6 p.m. with opening ceremonies.

The Hillbilly Biscuits then took the stage playing some mountain music for the crowd.

Then Deuce’N A Quarter came on at around 8:30 until 10 p.m. to finish the night with some Blues and R&B music.

Over 80 vendors were in attendance to provide food, drinks, shopping, and other fun activities.

Co-founder of the event, Bea Corra, talked about why she keeps bringing this event back every summer.

“I think it is important for people in this area to see folks from different nationalities and cultures and to experience food from different places,” Corra said.

Day two of the Multicultural Festival starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Multiple members of the WTAP staff will be there to emcee the event throughout the day.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armored vehicle and SWAT on scene in Wirt County situation
Armored vehicle and SWAT on scene in Wirt County situation
David Andrew Adams in Wood County Magistrate Court
A Parkersburg coach is facing charges of sexual abuse against juveniles
One person dead in Palestine domestic situation
generic graphic
Crews are working to repair the gas leak along Route 2
One dead in fatal crash in Washington Co.

Latest News

Dennison sentenced to life in prison
Local business celebrating 160 years
This is Home: Local business prepares for 160th anniversary
Local FFA member won award at states
Local FFA member won first place at state fair for a project on Mental Health in Agriculture
Hillary Dennison
Dennison sentenced to life in prison