26th Annual Multicultural Festival kicks off at Parkersburg City Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 26th annual Multicultural Festival made its return Friday night at Parkersburg City Park.

The free event for the public kicked off at 6 p.m. with opening ceremonies.

The Hillbilly Biscuits then took the stage playing some mountain music for the crowd.

Then Deuce’N A Quarter came on at around 8:30 until 10 p.m. to finish the night with some Blues and R&B music.

Over 80 vendors were in attendance to provide food, drinks, shopping, and other fun activities.

Co-founder of the event, Bea Corra, talked about why she keeps bringing this event back every summer.

“I think it is important for people in this area to see folks from different nationalities and cultures and to experience food from different places,” Corra said.

Day two of the Multicultural Festival starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Multiple members of the WTAP staff will be there to emcee the event throughout the day.

