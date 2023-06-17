Bob Huggins facing DUI charge after arrest in Pittsburgh

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU’s men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins is facing a DUI charge after being arrested in Pittsburgh Friday night.

According to a police report from the Pittsburgh Police Department, just before 8:30 p.m., officers saw Huggins black SUV blocking traffic in the middle of the road.

The report says the driver-side door of his vehicle was open, and the vehicle had a “flat and shredded tire.”

Pittsburgh PD Police Report

Huggins was told to move the SUV out of the road so officers could help with the flat tire. When officers saw Huggins was having trouble pulling off the road, officers turned on their lights to pull him over.

The report says that Huggins failed a sobriety test and then was arrested without incident.

He was charged with Driving Under the Influence and was released. He will be back in court for a preliminary hearing later.

Huggins was suspended and had his pay reduced by $1 million after he came under fire for using a homophobic slur twice on a radio appearance back in May.

He is set to enter his 17th season at WVU and is currently the winningest active coach in Division I basketball with 935 wins. Three hundred and forty-five of those wins are from his time at WVU.

