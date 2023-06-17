Class AAA All-State baseball teams announced in W. Va.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The West Virginia Sports Writer’s Association announced the all-state teams for Class AAA baseball in West Virginia. Here is where some athletes from the Mid-Ohio Valley landed on the list in 2023.

FIRST TEAM

Bentley Kinzer - Catcher, Parkersburg South

Kaleb Swisher - Infielder, Ripley

SECOND TEAM

Ethan Marshall - Pitcher, Parkersburg

HONORABLE MENTION

Brayden Petty - Parkersburg

Cade Goode - Ripley

Jackson Curry - Ripley

Alec Vance - Ripley

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.