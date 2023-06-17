Class AAA All-State baseball teams announced in W. Va.
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
The West Virginia Sports Writer’s Association announced the all-state teams for Class AAA baseball in West Virginia. Here is where some athletes from the Mid-Ohio Valley landed on the list in 2023.
FIRST TEAM
Bentley Kinzer - Catcher, Parkersburg South
Kaleb Swisher - Infielder, Ripley
SECOND TEAM
Ethan Marshall - Pitcher, Parkersburg
HONORABLE MENTION
Brayden Petty - Parkersburg
Cade Goode - Ripley
Jackson Curry - Ripley
Alec Vance - Ripley
