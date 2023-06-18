5th annual freedom ride supports veterans mobility project

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Motorcycle riders and veterans enjoyed one of the biggest rides of the summer.

Over 160 riders participated in the 5th annual Mid-Ohio Valley Freedom Ride.

Organized by the Washington County Veterans Service Commission, the ride benefits area veterans’ organizations each year.

This year’s organization is the Washington County Veterans Mobility Project.

Project commander Ron Hudson said the project aims to give Veterans and their families the quality of life they had before.

“Basically, to help people that fall through the cracks. Maybe the V.A. says they need something they might not qualify for if they don’t have the funds to go out and purchase something. So, we’re here to bring them a quality of life.”

Tom Kukulka, assistant director of the Veterans Services Commission, said this ride would not be possible without outside support.

“I want to thank all of the community organizers and everybody that supports this. It’s for a good cause, supporting our veterans and veterans causes in Washington County.”

The freedom ride was an all-day event. Riders were welcomed back with music and a cookout at American Legion Post 64.

