8 wounded in shooting at Southern California home

A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.
A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.

KABC-TV reported authorities were dispatched shortly after midnight after the shooting occurred at a pool party in the city of Carson, south of Los Angeles.

Victims were taken to hospitals, and two were listed in critical condition, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The victims range in age from 16 to 24, the statement said. Five were found at the home with injuries to the head, back and upper and lower body areas, the statement said.

Authorities said they received a call two minutes later after a vehicle crashed into a wall nearby. They found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, the statement said.

More than a dozen detectives are investigating, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in fatal crash in Washington Co.
Hillary Dennison
Dennison sentenced to life in prison
Joseph Reeves has been charged with felony sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or...
Man connected to Actors Guild charged with sexual abuse
Pipe installation to close Wood Co. road for months
David Andrew Adams in Wood County Magistrate Court
A Parkersburg coach is facing charges of sexual abuse against juveniles

Latest News

Charlotte Scott memorial
Civil War Round Table unveils Charlotte Scott marker to the public
Charlotte Scott memorial
Multicultural Festival brings culture to Parkersburg
Bikes line up at American Legion Post 64.
5th annual freedom ride supports veterans mobility project
Kids enjoy a bubble machine and DJ during the event.
Pomeroy enjoys kids day at Kickin’ Summer Bash