Bob Huggins officially resigns from WVU Basketball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hall of Fame Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins has resigned from WVU, according to a statement released by WVU Athletics.
Huggins’ statement in full reads:
WVU President Gordon Gee and VP/Director of Athletics Wren Baker say they have accepted Huggins’ resignation.
In a joint statement, they say WVU will be focused on supporting the student-athletes and solidifying leadership for the basketball program.
Here is their statement:
The announcement comes roughly 24 hours after being arrested in Pittsburgh and charged with driving under the influence.
According to court documents, Huggins had a BAC of .210 -- more than double the legal limit -- and was driving a car leased by West Virginia University when he was stopped by police.
