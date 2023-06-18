Bob Huggins officially resigns from WVU Basketball

Huggins arrested Friday for driving under the influence in Pittsburgh
Huggins
Huggins(wdtv)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hall of Fame Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins has resigned from WVU, according to a statement released by WVU Athletics.

Huggins’ statement in full reads:

WVU President Gordon Gee and VP/Director of Athletics Wren Baker say they have accepted Huggins’ resignation.

In a joint statement, they say WVU will be focused on supporting the student-athletes and solidifying leadership for the basketball program.

Here is their statement:

The announcement comes roughly 24 hours after being arrested in Pittsburgh and charged with driving under the influence.

According to court documents, Huggins had a BAC of .210 -- more than double the legal limit -- and was driving a car leased by West Virginia University when he was stopped by police.

Click here for prior coverage of Huggins’ arrest:

More details released in Bob Huggins DUI arrest

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in fatal crash in Washington Co.
Hillary Dennison
Dennison sentenced to life in prison
Joseph Reeves has been charged with felony sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or...
Man connected to Actors Guild charged with sexual abuse
Pipe installation to close Wood Co. road for months
David Andrew Adams in Wood County Magistrate Court
A Parkersburg coach is facing charges of sexual abuse against juveniles

Latest News

Photo of Bob Huggins
Bob Huggins & WVU release statement
Charlotte Scott memorial
Civil War Round Table unveils Charlotte Scott marker to the public
Charlotte Scott memorial
Multicultural Festival brings culture to Parkersburg
Bikes line up at American Legion Post 64.
5th annual freedom ride supports veterans mobility project