Civil War Round Table unveils Charlotte Scott marker to the public

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Saturday afternoon Civil War Round Table introduced the Charlotte Scott marker to the public.

Charlotte Scott was a Marietta resident who was enslaved but was also known as a “friend of Lincoln”.

At the event they shared stories and achievements of Scott in her lifetime that she took to change the society we live in today.

I spoke with Marcia Cole, Charlotte Scott reenactor, about how she got started in her role.

“To tell the story of Charlotte Scott and why her legacy should be preserved because it was her grand idea that the emancipation monument in Lincoln park in the nation’s capital exists,” Cole said.

Being able to keep her name alive while also doing it in a fun, educational way is pivotal to the curiosity it brings to many people.

“I will continue to tell her story because I want to preserve the monument where Bob Willard, the former president of the Lincoln monument association, says history is best understood in the context of where it occurred,” said Cole.

Cole believes this is a monumental step in the right direction but there is still work to be done.

“It takes a little curiosity is what spurs their sort of things and each story takes you down a different path. I had no idea that this story would take me to the path of an endangered monument and so here I am trying to preserve a legacy and a monument,” Cole said.

