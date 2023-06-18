Leewood Molessa reflects on freshman year with UMBC Retrievers

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After an award winning freshman year with the UMBC Retrievers, former Williamstown standout Leewood Molessa reflected on his first year in Division I baseball.

Leewood was named as the rookie of the year for the American East conference and part of the 2023 College Baseball Freshman All American Team.

Molessa hit 0.294 with a team leading 16 home runs, a team leading 66 rbi’s and started 57 games in his freshman season.

