Leewood Molessa reflects on freshman year with UMBC Retrievers

LEEWOOD MOLESSA
LEEWOOD MOLESSA(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After an award winning freshman year with the UMBC Retrievers, former Williamstown standout Leewood Molessa reflected on his first year in Division I baseball.

Leewood was named as the rookie of the year for the American East conference and part of the 2023 College Baseball Freshman All American Team.

Molessa hit 0.294 with a team leading 16 home runs, a team leading 66 rbi’s and started 57 games in his freshman season.

