Multicultural Festival brings culture to Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This weekend the multicultural festival came to Parkersburg and has spread culture throughout the area.

Many cultures were represented at the festival through things such as food, drinks, clothing, accessories and more.

India, Colombia, Philippines, Africa and many more cultures were represented at the festival this weekend.

Saturday afternoon I spoke to Colombian designer Ana Johnson who owns Etnia Caribe and she says it feels good to bring culture to the area.

“Well this weekend specifically is mostly to have the people from West Virginia and around to know more about Colombian culture. My bags for example I bring from a tribe and they are all handmade,” Johnson said.

The multicultural festival will run through the weekend and there will be many cultural performances.

