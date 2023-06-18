Multicultural Festival brings culture to Parkersburg

Charlotte Scott memorial
Charlotte Scott memorial(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This weekend the multicultural festival came to Parkersburg and has spread culture throughout the area.

Many cultures were represented at the festival through things such as food, drinks, clothing, accessories and more.

India, Colombia, Philippines, Africa and many more cultures were represented at the festival this weekend.

Saturday afternoon I spoke to Colombian designer Ana Johnson who owns Etnia Caribe and she says it feels good to bring culture to the area.

“Well this weekend specifically is mostly to have the people from West Virginia and around to know more about Colombian culture. My bags for example I bring from a tribe and they are all handmade,” Johnson said.

The multicultural festival will run through the weekend and there will be many cultural performances.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in fatal crash in Washington Co.
Hillary Dennison
Dennison sentenced to life in prison
Joseph Reeves has been charged with felony sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or...
Man connected to Actors Guild charged with sexual abuse
Pipe installation to close Wood Co. road for months
David Andrew Adams in Wood County Magistrate Court
A Parkersburg coach is facing charges of sexual abuse against juveniles

Latest News

Charlotte Scott memorial
Civil War Round Table unveils Charlotte Scott marker to the public
Bikes line up at American Legion Post 64.
5th annual freedom ride supports veterans mobility project
Kids enjoy a bubble machine and DJ during the event.
Pomeroy enjoys kids day at Kickin’ Summer Bash
This is Home: Local business turns 160