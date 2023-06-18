One dead following crash in Morgan County
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - An Ohio man is dead following a crash in Morgan County Friday evening.
According to a release from Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash occurred on State Route 555 in Marion Township around 9 p.m. Friday.
Braden Dotson, 25, from Cutler, Ohio, was driving north when he went off the right side of the road, hit a culvert, and overturned.
Dotson was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSHP believes that alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The release says Dotson was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.
Agencies that responded included OSHP, Chesterhill Volunteer Fire Department, M&M Squad, and Secure Towing.
