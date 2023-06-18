Pomeroy enjoys kids day at Kickin’ Summer Bash
Festivities began at noon with kids dance contests, face painting and a chalk drawing contest.
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - Today was Kids Day at the annual Kickin’ Summer Bash in Pomeroy.
A treasure hunt was also a popular destination for kids looking to trade their buried treasure for cash.
Sherri Steele was a vendor at the event.
She said the day was a blast for the greater Meigs County area.
“This is just a great event for the whole community, not just for Meigs County, we have West Virginia right across the river. It’s free, that’s the main thing. And they have a lot of great things for the children.”
Live music began at 5 p.m.
A lighted boat parade started at dusk, marking the official end to the 2023 Kickin’ Summer Bash.
