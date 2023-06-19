50th annual WV Interstate Fair and Expo begins Tuesday

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The W.V. Interstate Fair and Exposition begins Tuesday June 20th, 2023 and goes until June 24th, 2023.

The fair supports agriculture and focuses on education on agriculture in the MOV, according to Fair Board VP Russ Collins.

The fair will have live entertainment like Spencer Crandall, some rock n’ roll, and even karaoke. Saturday will have a couple of comedians on stage.

Collins went on to explain that they have a little bit for everyone.

Other events include ATV mud bogs, ATV drag racing, tractor pulls, and a horse show.

There will be a new carnival this year.

“Even with all of these events going on, Collins says education is still the main focus. Education teaches them how crops and stuff go from the farm all the way to the market. And the kids get to walk through a whole little town, do all the stuff that they would have to do if they were a farmer, if they were in agriculture. Everything from eggs and meat to produce.”

Collins says this Fair is different from others because you are able to be closer and get a more personal experience with the entertainment.

The fair will start around 4 p.m. everyday and go until 11 p.m., expect on Saturday when it’s 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $10 to get in the gate and includes everything, like the live entertainment, track events, and unlimited carnival rides.

A special promotional offer ending on Monday includes advanced ticket at $8. You have to go to the fair grounds to purchase them.

Weekly passes are also available for purchase.

To purchase tickets and passes you can call 304-489-1301 or go to the fair grounds.

2230 Butcher Bend Road

PO Box 361

Mineral Wells, WV 26150

A full fair schedule of events, additional contact information, and more can be found on their website: https://www.wvinterstatefair.org/

