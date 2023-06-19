Gospel Mission Food Pantry receives generous donation

MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) - Gospel Mission Food Pantry receives a donation of $5000 from Peoples Bank and Hunger Solutions. Gospel Mission Food Pantry is a non-profit organization whose goal is to care for those who need food and clothing in Marietta. Not only help out through physical donations, but through lending a listening ear and praying with those who come in seeking help.

When discussing the donation with Candy Waite, the Gospel Mission Food Pantry director, she had this to say, “Oh my goodness, to have such a donation, this means a lot. It gives us encouragement that we can go buy things that we need.”

Candy told us about how the mission was really struggling to make ends meet for those who they were helping , so when they received this donation, she felt her prayers were answered.

We asked Candy how the general public can help contribute to the cause, “Nothing that you donate is ever too small. It is going to have a domino effect and bless someone,” said Candy.

Gospel Mission Food Pantry is open for all who are in need or would like to volunteer their time. For any questions about the organization, contact (740) 350-4417 for more information.

