Gospel Mission Food Pantry receives generous donation

Gospel Mission Food Pantry
Gospel Mission Food Pantry(Sam Gottfried)
By Sam Gottfried-News Intern
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) - Gospel Mission Food Pantry receives a donation of $5000 from Peoples Bank and Hunger Solutions. Gospel Mission Food Pantry is a non-profit organization whose goal is to care for those who need food and clothing in Marietta. Not only help out through physical donations, but through lending a listening ear and praying with those who come in seeking help.

When discussing the donation with Candy Waite, the Gospel Mission Food Pantry director, she had this to say, “Oh my goodness, to have such a donation, this means a lot. It gives us encouragement that we can go buy things that we need.”

Candy told us about how the mission was really struggling to make ends meet for those who they were helping , so when they received this donation, she felt her prayers were answered.

We asked Candy how the general public can help contribute to the cause, “Nothing that you donate is ever too small. It is going to have a domino effect and bless someone,” said Candy.

Gospel Mission Food Pantry is open for all who are in need or would like to volunteer their time. For any questions about the organization, contact  (740) 350-4417 for more information.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One dead following crash in Morgan County
Photo of Bob Huggins
Bob Huggins & WVU release statement
Hillary Dennison
Dennison sentenced to life in prison
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Multiple reports say WVU’s Bob Huggins has resigned
One dead in fatal crash in Washington Co.

Latest News

Wrapping up the 2023 Multi-cultural Festival
Wrapping up the 2023 Multi-cultural Festival
Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge receives funding for orphan oil well clean-up
Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge receives funding for orphan oil well clean-up
W. Va. Day celebration on Blennerhassett Island State Park
The VP of the Fair Board came onto Daybreak to discuss this year's fair!
50th annual WV Interstate Fair and Expo begins Tuesday