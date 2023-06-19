Mid-Ohio Valley Players wrap-up first weekend of “Abernathy in Marietta”

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Players are wrapping up their first weekend of performances of “Abernathy in Marietta.”

The play centers on a community theater troupe trying to put on a performance of a fictional play of the same name.

Local playwright Jason Half was able to take part in MOVP’s production of his play. He said that being able to see his work rehearsed and being able to collaborate with actors and a director helped make his work better. “I can see what lines are working, I can see what scenes might need to be revised or tightened or changed so that I can tell the story in the best way possible,” he said. “And that’s a luxury as a writer that you don’t get all the time. Sometimes you just write something for a contest, you send it off and, you know, you’re never involved in the production process.”

Similarly, director David Grande says having the playwright to consult made it easier to bring the play to life. “With the playwright there, you can really find out exactly, ‘What were you thinking when you wrote this scene? What were you trying to accomplish in this scene?’ And, ‘Am I coming close to it?’” he said.

Reflecting on the first weekend of performances, actor Ike Eastwood says he feels like things have been successful so far.

“I think the show has been great, it’s been a new experience for me,” Eastwood said. “Every role I play is a little different. I like what this one has to offer, and the feedback I’ve got from audiences so far is that they’ve enjoyed it. My daughter, who’s one of my biggest fans, but brutally honest, will tell me ‘Dad, this is boring dad’ -- she comes to a lot of my shows -- this one, she said it held her attention.”

Tilly Felt, a young actor in the play, agreed. “It’s going great,” she said. “Some people have been messing up their lines, skipping, adding. But heck, the audience wouldn’t know unless we tell them.”

The show has two more performances on June 18 and June 25 at 3 p.m.

