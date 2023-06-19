Movement Monday with Stacy Houser!
She shares a few steps to get you motivated and moving throughout the week!
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.
You can do these moves at your home, you can modify them, and do them with weights or a water bottle or without.
This weeks workout includes:
A Warmup:
- High Knees - 20 seconds
- you can go as slow or as fast as you’d like.
- Rest - 10 seconds
- Air Squats - 20 seconds
- Stacy explains as sitting straight back, like you’re sitting in a chair.
- Repeat
Workout:
Grab your weights, water bottle or canned food.
- Shoulder Press - 20 seconds
- Straight up and straight down
- Rest - 10 seconds
- Deadlift - 20 seconds
- Feet shoulder width apart
- Dumbbells or water bottles in your hand
- Goal is to go straight down to your shins and then all the way back up. If you have back issues, Stacy says you can modify to going to your knees.
- Stacy reminds you to look straight out to the ground.
- Rest - 10 seconds
- Bicep Curls - 20 seconds
- Dumbbells or water bottles in your hand.
- Stacy reminds you to go all the way down and all the way up, don’t just stop halfway.
You can do these movements a couple times through on a rotation.
You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.
You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started
You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.
