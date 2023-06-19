Movement Monday with Stacy Houser!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

You can do these moves at your home, you can modify them, and do them with weights or a water bottle or without.

This weeks workout includes:

A Warmup:

High Knees - 20 seconds you can go as slow or as fast as you’d like.

Rest - 10 seconds

Air Squats - 20 seconds Stacy explains as sitting straight back, like you’re sitting in a chair.

Repeat

Workout:

Grab your weights, water bottle or canned food.

Shoulder Press - 20 seconds Straight up and straight down

Rest - 10 seconds

Deadlift - 20 seconds Feet shoulder width apart Dumbbells or water bottles in your hand Goal is to go straight down to your shins and then all the way back up. If you have back issues, Stacy says you can modify to going to your knees. Stacy reminds you to look straight out to the ground.

Rest - 10 seconds

Bicep Curls - 20 seconds Dumbbells or water bottles in your hand. Stacy reminds you to go all the way down and all the way up, don’t just stop halfway.



You can do these movements a couple times through on a rotation.

You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

