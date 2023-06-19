Obituary: Brooker, Edith Veronica (Walter)

Edith Veronica (Walter) Brooker, 80, of Waterford, OH, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on June 17, 2023, after a short but strong battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on November 14, 1942, in Marietta, Ohio, to Clarence and Eunice Kern Walter.

Edith is a graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Marietta, OH, followed by Ohio State School of Cosmetology. She worked 50+ years as an independent beautician at the Marietta Convalescent Center on Harmar Hill and Heartland of Marietta. She retired in 2020. She is a lifelong member of St. John Catholic Church - serving as a rosary leader and Eucharist Minister, and was an active member of the Catholic Women’s Club, where she held various offices and Parish Council.

She is preceded in death (in 1994) by her husband Benjamin, whom she married on September 2, 1963, her parents, infant son, Michael, and sister, Irene Abele.

She is survived by siblings - Charlotte (Norbert) Lang, John Walter, and Carolyn (Paul) Skinner; children - Cynthia (Todd) Mantz, Jake (Beth) Brooker, Ted Brooker, Veronica (Dave) Bosner, Dean (Kerri) Brooker, Larry (Karen) Brooker, Kevin (Stephanie) Brooker, and Jeff (Shoshanna) Brooker, as well as 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren with an additional 3 great grandchildren expected this year.

When not bowling, playing cards, or organizing “road trips” with her friends, you could find Edith - lovingly known to many as “Nanny” - attending bingo and numerous sporting events (our apologies to the officials at these events) and making memories with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking meals with her family and was most well-known for her memorable peanut butter pies.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 20, from 2-8 pm at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Rosary to be held at 7:45 pm. Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at St. John Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 21, at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John Central Grade School for teacher’s salaries, 17654 St. Rt. 676, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

A special thanks to her Oncology team, including Dr. Bhati, and Dr. Cawley, as well as Amedisys Hospice and Right at Home In Home Care & Assistance. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Edith’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com, or by following their Facebook page.

