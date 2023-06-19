Obituary: Rowley, Sandra Jean Tischer Bonham

Sandra Jean Tischer Bonham Rowley, 88, died June 16, 2023, in Marietta, Ohio. Born in Dayton, Ohio (9/14/34), raised in Birmingham, Michigan.

Graduated from Birmingham Seaholm High School in 1952 and The Ohio State University in 1956. Former co-owner of Bonham’s of Marietta and Bonham’s of Cambridge Department Stores. She spent her child-raising years in Marietta, Ohio, moving to Springfield, VA, in 1987.

She spent her final years at The Pines enjoying their programs and kind staff. We are grateful for their kindness over the years.

Preceded in death by parents, George W. & Gertrude Johnson Tischer; husbands, William S. Bonham and Richard W. Rowley; brother, Charles E. Tischer; grandsons, Aiden Rowley and Blake William Bonham.

Survived by children, William T. (Cecile) Bonham; Jeffrey P. (Tina) Bonham; Melinda K. (Tracy) Russell; Grandsons, Kyle Bonham Jesse (Mona) Bonham; great-granddaughter, Leslie Bonham; sister, Nancy Smith; brother, George (Terry) Tischer, III; step-children, Douglas (Marsha) Rowley; Philip (Martha) Rowley; and Linda Rowley; and many nieces and nephews.

Additional thanks for the great care of the staff of 2 West at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

One final cocktail hour and memorial service will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, 2:30 pm, at The Pines, 200 Timberline Drive, Marietta. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

