Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge receives funding for orphan oil well clean-up

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thanks to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge is receiving $1.75 million to put toward cleaning up orphaned oil wells.

“I think it’s going to be a win-win,” said refuge manager Victor Elam. “We’ll employee local contractors to do the work, everybody will benefit from a cleaner environment.”

Elam said the money will be used to clean up nine orphaned wells on Muskingum Island, which sits in the river near Boaz. He said the wells date back to the turn of the century, when the region saw a great deal of industrial expansion. He said cleaning up the old wells is important because they leak oil and other toxic chemicals into the ecosystem. “They certainly are a threat to some of our wildlife that we’re here to protect, so whatever we can do to offset those damages,” he said.

Elam said that beyond just threatening local flora and fauna, the oil wells also pose a broader threat to the environment. “A lot of these orphan oil wells are emitting gas and methane gas, which is, of course, a lot more dangerous of a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide, although shorter lived, certainly a big threat that needs to be addressed,” he said.

Elam said that while dealing with the nine wells covered by their new funding is great for the reserve, it isn’t going to fix everything. He said just around Muskingum Island, there are another six wells that aren’t covered by this funding. “Those wells are actually in the river close to the island, but in the river, and they’re going to be a lot more expensive to plug,” he said. “So hopefully we’ll get funding down the road for those as well.”

Elam said these wells ended up in the river over time due to the erosion of the island. Until they are plugged, he said, they could continue to be a threat to local wildlife, the environment, and public health.

