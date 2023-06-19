PSHS golfer Olivia Foley to compete in Junior Golf Nationals in Florida

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg South High School senior Olivia Foley is taking her talents on the course down to Florida as she has qualified to compete in the Junior Golf Tour Summer National Championships in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida at the PGA National Resort.

Olivia will compete in the 15-18 girls age group, and compete in 36 holes of stroke play over a two day span from Saturday June 24 to Sunday June 25. On Saturday, Olivia will be at the Fazio Course, and then she will take on the Palmer Course on Sunday.

Olivia has been a member of the Parkersburg South Varsity golf team for the past two seasons. In 2022, Olivia placed 14th in the Girl’s High School State Championships and 5th in the Girl’s OVAC Championships. She also finished 1st in the 2022 OVAC Northern Regional Ladies Invitational.

This spring, Olivia finished in 2nd place in the 15-18 age group girls division with the Mid-Ohio Valley Under Armour Tour.

