The Toss Around: Clayton Miller

BEVERLY, Ohio. (WTAP) -

After a state final-four appearance in his first season as starting quarterback for the Fort Frye Cadets, Clayton Miller looks to build off his success heading into this year.

Clayton knows that his team is one of the more feared teams in the area on the gridiron, he knows the target on his back makes the Cadets play that much better.

After winning the starting quarterback position last season, Clayton is excited to get back to work and continue to improve to show that he is the guy for Fort Frye.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.