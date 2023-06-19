The Toss Around: Clayton Miller

The Toss Around: Clayton Miller
The Toss Around: Clayton Miller(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY, Ohio. (WTAP) -

After a state final-four appearance in his first season as starting quarterback for the Fort Frye Cadets, Clayton Miller looks to build off his success heading into this year.

Clayton knows that his team is one of the more feared teams in the area on the gridiron, he knows the target on his back makes the Cadets play that much better.

After winning the starting quarterback position last season, Clayton is excited to get back to work and continue to improve to show that he is the guy for Fort Frye.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in fatal crash in Washington Co.
Hillary Dennison
Dennison sentenced to life in prison
UPDATE: New details released from Huggins DUI arrest
Pipe installation to close Wood Co. road for months
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One dead following crash in Morgan County

Latest News

Photo of Bob Huggins
Bob Huggins & WVU release statement
LEEWOOD MOLESSA
Leewood Molessa reflects on freshman year with UMBC Retrievers
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Multiple reports say WVU’s Bob Huggins has resigned
UPDATE: New details released from Huggins DUI arrest