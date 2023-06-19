W. Va. Day celebration on Blennerhassett Island State Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 160th West Virginia Day will be held in the Mid-Ohio Valley again.

The annual state holiday will be celebrated at the Blennerhassett Island State Park.

The day commemorates when President Abraham Lincoln declared West Virginia a state in 1863.

A release from the state park says the Tuesday, June 20 event will feature speaker Brian Kesterson, who is a history teacher for Wood County Schools.

The program will focus on how people and politicians from Parkersburg helped West Virginia become a state.

The celebration starts at 1:30 p.m. at Blennerhassett Island’s Rotary Shelter. The park says if you are going, you should take the 1:00 pm ferry to the island at the latest. There will be cake and ice cream to celebrate for people that attend.

