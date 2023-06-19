W. Va. Day celebration on Blennerhassett Island State Park

(WTAP)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 160th West Virginia Day will be held in the Mid-Ohio Valley again.

The annual state holiday will be celebrated at the Blennerhassett Island State Park.

The day commemorates when President Abraham Lincoln declared West Virginia a state in 1863.

A release from the state park says the Tuesday, June 20 event will feature speaker Brian Kesterson, who is a history teacher for Wood County Schools.

The program will focus on how people and politicians from Parkersburg helped West Virginia become a state.

The celebration starts at 1:30 p.m. at Blennerhassett Island’s Rotary Shelter. The park says if you are going, you should take the 1:00 pm ferry to the island at the latest. There will be cake and ice cream to celebrate for people that attend.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One dead following crash in Morgan County
Photo of Bob Huggins
Bob Huggins & WVU release statement
Hillary Dennison
Dennison sentenced to life in prison
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Multiple reports say WVU’s Bob Huggins has resigned
One dead in fatal crash in Washington Co.

Latest News

Wrapping up the 2023 Multi-cultural Festival
Wrapping up the 2023 Multi-cultural Festival
Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge receives funding for orphan oil well clean-up
Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge receives funding for orphan oil well clean-up
Gospel Mission Food Pantry
Gospel Mission Food Pantry receives generous donation
The VP of the Fair Board came onto Daybreak to discuss this year's fair!
50th annual WV Interstate Fair and Expo begins Tuesday