The West Virginia interstate fair and expo comes to town

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tuesday the West Virginia interstate fair and expo will make it’s return to the fairgrounds.

Today many vendors began their set-up of their stations in anticipation for the big day on Tuesday.

I spoke with Earl Khosrovi of Alpaca Run Farms says he is excited to come back every year to see the smiles on peoples faces.

“I put a million smiles on peoples faces a day. I don’t care what age you are from little to 104, everybody smiles when they are around these guys so that’s what I see and that’s my payment. That’s what this means to me,” said Khosrovi.

But he also enjoys educating those who want to learn about alpacas especially the younger generations.

“My expectations here is to continue educating the public about what these guys are and what we do with them. Educate them about the processes of being sorn off of the alpacas all the way to being made into being garments, clothing, socks whatever to be able to educate our younger kids is the future of our farm so that’s what I want to get out of it,” said Khosrovi.

The fair will officially open up tomorrow and will run through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One dead following crash in Morgan County
Photo of Bob Huggins
Bob Huggins & WVU release statement
Hillary Dennison
Dennison sentenced to life in prison
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
Multiple reports say WVU’s Bob Huggins has resigned
One dead in fatal crash in Washington Co.

Latest News

WV DAY
West Virginia will celebrate it’s 160th birthday
Wrapping up the 2023 Multi-cultural Festival
Wrapping up the 2023 Multi-cultural Festival
Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge receives funding for orphan oil well clean-up
Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge receives funding for orphan oil well clean-up
W. Va. Day celebration on Blennerhassett Island State Park