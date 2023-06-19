West Virginia will celebrate it’s 160th birthday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tuesday the state of West Virginia will celebrate West Virginia Day. Which is the day that West Virginia officially became it’s own state.

“West Virginia day is the day that Abraham Lincoln said that West Virginia would officially become a state and he declared it I believe in January 20th and six months later it became a state. It was a six month wait period for it to become a state,” said James Miracle.

Miracle believes many people celebrate the day as a day off from work but don’t truly understand the meaning for the day.

“Anything historical like this. If you’re a West Virginian you’re proud of your heritage, we’re proud of our people. We’re proud of the people who died in the Civil War that fight for what they thought was right but after the war we all came together and held this state together and now we’ve had the state for 160 years now” Miracle said.

Tomorrow you can learn and celebrate West Virginia day by visiting the Blennerhassett Island. For more information you can click here.

