Wrapping up the 2023 Multi-cultural Festival

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2023 Multicultural Festival wrapped up Sunday night after area residents enjoyed three days of festivities, live performances, and a diverse array of vendors.

Jennifer Randolph, the festival’s marketing coordinator, said she thinks the festival was a great success this year. According to Randolph, attendance was strong this year, with large crowds drawn in by the pleasant weather and live performances.

She said the festival has recovered well in the years since the pandemic. She praised the resiliency both of the people who organize the festival and of the community for making it possible.

For Randolph, one of the best parts about the festival is its accessibility. “There are a lot of people in this community that are diverse in their financial status and their class,” she said. “And so being able to have something like that parents that maybe can’t afford to take their children to a museum or even just travel anywhere else in the country -- we can bring it to them, here in the city park.”

Randolph said that some have suggested they start charging entry fees for the festival to bring in more revenue. To her, this would defeat the purpose of making its offerings available to everyone in the community.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.