Blennerhassett Island State Park hosts West Virginia Day celebration

Cake and ice cream followed the presentation at Blennerhassett Island’s Rotary Shelter.
The day commemorates when President Abraham Lincoln declared West Virginia a state in 1863.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A West Virginia Day celebration was held at Blennerhassett Island State Park.

The day commemorates when President Abraham Lincoln declared West Virginia a state in 1863.

Brian Kesterson, who is a history teacher for Wood County Schools, was the featured speaker for the celebration.

Kesterson’s presentation focused on Parkersburg citizens and politicians who contributed to West Virginia becoming the 35th state in the union.

“The Mid-Ohio Valley and everything that is west of the Alleghenies start developing different social, political and economic relationships. Now, who are they developing these relationships with.”

Cake and ice cream followed the presentation at Blennerhassett Island’s Rotary Shelter.

Today marks the 161 year anniversary of West Virginia statehood.

