Columbus man sentenced for Athens rape

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) – A Columbus man has received a prison sentence for rape.

Marcus Jaylyn Kegg, 27, was sentenced to a mandatory prison term of eight years on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, according to Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn.

Upon release from incarceration, Kegg will be required to register as a Tier III sex offender, which will require in-person registration every 90 days for life.

Kegg was found guilty of rape by an Athens County jury on June 1.

According to Blackburn, Kegg’s version of events changed drastically during his testimony at trial. Kegg claimed the sexual encounter was consensual and when questioned by the State, admitted that he lied, over and over, after the incident.

The victim was given the opportunity to address the Court. At the end of her statement, she stated, “I live with the fact that Marcus Kegg has no respect for me, but I am so grateful that 12 jurors that day did and heard my story.”

This case was investigated by the Athens Police Department.

