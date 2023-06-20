Father sacrifices life to save daughter from rip current, authorities say

Christopher Pierce, 47, died while rescuing his daughter from a rip current in Panama City...
Christopher Pierce, 47, died while rescuing his daughter from a rip current in Panama City Beach, Florida.(Canva)
By Brittany Dionne and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WBRC/Gray News) – A man from Alabama died while trying to rescue his daughter from a rip current in Panama City Beach, Florida, Sunday.

The Panama City Beach Police Department reported 47-year-old Christopher Pierce was able to save his daughter but succumbed to the strong currents himself.

The drowning happened under severe conditions, with single red flags indicating extreme water hazards.

It serves as a reminder of the importance of heeding these warnings and recognizing the dangers associated with rough conditions.

Rip currents can arise at any time of the year and are characterized by narrow, fast-moving channels of water. They often appear foamy, sandy, and turbulent.

If you find yourself caught in a rip current, it is essential to avoid panic and remember the following guidelines to ensure your safety:

  • Stay Calm: It’s natural to feel a sense of panic, but it is vital to remain composed and avoid exhausting yourself.
  • Swim Parallel to the Shoreline: Rather than trying to swim directly back to the shore against the current, experts recommend swimming parallel to the shore until you escape the rip current’s pull. This strategy will allow you to conserve energy and gradually make your way out of the current.
  • Signal for Help: If you require assistance, wave your arms and call out for help to attract the attention of lifeguards or nearby individuals on the beach.
  • Utilize Floating Objects: If available, grab onto a buoyant object, such as a surfboard or lifebuoy, to help you stay afloat and increase your chances of rescue.
  • Do Not Attempt a Direct Rescue: It is crucial not to put yourself in further danger by attempting to save someone caught in a rip current. Instead, alert lifeguards or call emergency services immediately.

Beachgoers must also pay close attention to warning flags and signs posted at the beach. These visual cues provide critical information about water conditions and potential hazards. It is imperative to familiarize yourself with their meanings to make informed decisions about entering the water:

  • Double Red Flags: Indicates that the water is closed to the public due to extremely hazardous conditions.
  • Red Flag: Signifies high hazards such as strong currents or high surf.
  • Yellow Flag: Denotes moderate hazards, including moderate surf and currents.
  • Green Flag: Indicates calm conditions with a low level of risk.
  • Purple Flag: Raised when dangerous marine life is spotted in the vicinity.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia interstate fair
The West Virginia interstate fair and expo comes to town
Hillary Dennison
Dennison sentenced to life in prison
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One dead following crash in Morgan County
The VP of the Fair Board came onto Daybreak to discuss this year's fair!
50th annual WV Interstate Fair and Expo begins Tuesday
Stacy Houser shows us some moves you can incorporate into your routine this week to help get...
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser!

Latest News

FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
Damage is seen in New York City after a fatal fire early Tuesday. Four were killed in New York...
4 dead after fire in e-bike shop spreads to apartments in New York
FILE - Heavy drinkers experience impairment after drinking, too, a study says.
Heavy drinkers really don’t ‘hold their liquor,’ study says
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Rescuers race against time to find missing submersible bound for Titanic wreckage site
The 68-year-old woman died at the scene.
Ambulance runs over, crushes woman during wellness check, officials say