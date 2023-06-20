Fireworks laws in the MOV

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the Fourth of July right around the corner the sound of fireworks is likely to become more common.

Consumer fireworks can be a fun way to celebrate Independence Day, but between state and local laws, it can be confusing to know what is legal.

In the state of West Virginia, it is legal to buy and discharge consumer fireworks as of 2016. However, there are some rules.

Via West Virginia Code:

A person may not intentionally ignite, discharge or use consumer fireworks on public or private property without the express permission of the owner to do so.

A person may not intentionally ignite or discharge any consumer fireworks or sparkling devices within or throw the same from a motor vehicle or building.

A person may not intentionally ignite or discharge any consumer fireworks or sparkling devices into or at a motor vehicle or building or at any person or group of people.

A person may not intentionally ignite or discharge any consumer fireworks or sparkling device while the person: Is under the influence of alcohol; Is under the influence of any controlled substance; Is under the influence of any other drug; or Is under the combined influence of alcohol and any controlled substance or any other drug.

A person who is less than eighteen years of age may not purchase, nor offer for sale, consumer fireworks.

Those rules stand anywhere in the Mountain State, but some cities and towns have additional laws at the local level.

Parkersburg: No fireworks are to be discharged in the city limits via section 549.10 of the Codified Ordinances of Parkersburg.

Vienna: No fireworks are to be discharged in the city limits EXCEPT on July 1 through July 7 between noon and 10 p.m., and on July 4 between noon and midnight via section 545.10 of the Codified Ordinances of Vienna.

St. Marys: No fireworks are to be discharged in the city limits via section 545.10 of the Codified Ordinances of St. Marys.

Williamstown: No fireworks are to be discharged in the city limits via section 545.10 of the Codified Ordinances of Williamstown.

Ravenswood: No fireworks are to be discharged in the city limits via section 8.08.010, Fireworks.

Ripley: No fireworks are to be discharged in the city limits via section 545.10 of the Codified Ordinances of Ripley.

Belmont: No ordinances other than the state of West Virginia.

Harrisville: No ordinances other than the state of West Virginia.

In the state of Ohio, it is legal to buy consumer fireworks. It is legal to discharge consumer fireworks in Ohio as of July 1, 2022, but ONLY ON SPECIFICS DAYS.

Ohioans can only discharge consumer fireworks between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

This can be done on:

July 3, 4, and 5

The Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays immediately preceding and following July 4

Ohio consumers can discharge 1.4G consumer fireworks on their own property or on another person’s property with that person’s permission

Fireworks must be discharged responsibly. No person can use fireworks while in possession or control of, or under the influence of, any intoxicating liquor, beer, or controlled substance. A person who violates this is guilty of a first-degree misdemeanor.

There are additional rules as well:

No person under the age of 18 is permitted to handle or discharge fireworks.

Persons under the age of 18 cannot be within 150 feet of the discharge point of aerial fireworks.

Aerial devices cannot be discharged within 150 feet of spectators (this includes aerial shells, roman candles, cakes, and bottle rockets).

Non-aerial devices cannot be discharged within 50 feet of spectators (this includes fountains, firecrackers, and ground effect devices). Note: These separation distances – for both aerial and non-aerial devices – are increased for certain types of occupancies such as hospitals, schools, healthcare and residential facilities, apartment and multi-tenant buildings, military installations, and railroads.

No person can store in excess of 125 pounds (net weight pyrotechnic composition) of fireworks unless they have additional safety measures and safeguards in place for such storage.

Fireworks cannot be discharged indoors.

Fireworks cannot be aimed at or discharged toward any person or object (such as buildings)

Fireworks cannot be discharged on public property or private school property.

Fireworks cannot be discharged if drought conditions exist or in an area where a red flag warning is in place or a weather hazard exists.

Fireworks cannot be discharged within 150 feet of the property housing livestock unless 5 days advance written notice is provided to the owner of the property where the livestock is housed.

These rules apply everywhere in Ohio, but some cities and towns have additional laws at the local level.

Marietta: No additional laws other than the state of Ohio.

Belpre: No fireworks are to be discharged in the city limits via section 1519.04 of the Belpre Codified Ordinances.

Athens: No fireworks are to be discharged in the city limits via section 9.03.03. - Sale and use of fireworks from the Athens Codified Ordinances.

Middleport: No fireworks are to be discharged in the city limits via section 1519.04 - POSSESSION, SALE, OR DISCHARGE PROHIBITED; EXCEPTIONS of the Middleport Codified Ordinances.

Caldwell: No fireworks are to be discharged in the city limits.

McConnelsville: No additional laws other than the state of Ohio.

