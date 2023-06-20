Free community cleanup event coming to Erickson All-Sports Facility

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Solid Waste Authority will be hosting a free community cleanup event.

The event will be held at the Erickson All-Sports Facility on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.

Propane tanks, scrap metal, paint, and tires are some of the approved items at the disposal site.

Volunteers will be on hand to help unload paint. Any paint-related products will be accepted.

Rims must be removed from tires before being brought to the event.

For more information call The Wood County Solid Waste Authority at 304-424-1873.

