Hydrant flushing scheduled for Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The city of Marietta will be flushing fire hydrants soon.

The hydrants will be flushed on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

The flushing will take place in the areas highlighted below:

Map of the June 22 Marietta Hydrant Flushing. (City of Marietta)

Customers are advised to watch for discolored water.

The City of Marietta says after flushing is completed, customers who are experiencing brown (mineral deposits) or milky (trapped air) water, are asked to flush their cold-water lines and service lines from the main to their point of use in their home or business.

If problems persist, call the Water Treatment Plant at 740-374-6864 for further assistance.

