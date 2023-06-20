Latrobe Street Mission reports a decline in financial donations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jim Sims, executive director of the Latrobe Street Mission, said the shelter saw a steep decline in monetary donations in the first quarter of this year.

“Hard numbers? Was probably in the 70, 72-75% rate in the first quarter of this year,” Sims said.

Sims said donations have picked up some in recent months, but are still lower than at the end of 2022. He attributes the steep decline to national economic trends. “Gasoline was going up,” he said. “Price of groceries were going up. You know, it took so much for families to operate that it affected and it trickled down to the local nonprofit.”

Sims said that thanks to grant funds, they’ve mostly been able to maintain their previous levels of service. He said they have lost some of their ability to provide case management services, but that other organizations can pick up that slack. “We work closely with connections at Westbrook,” he said. “They come on a daily basis and help in that area, with getting IDs and birth certificates and drivers licenses and all that. So it really helps us to be able to provide those services to the homeless to move them forward.”

Though their service offerings haven’t been greatly impacted, Sims said the decline in donations has hurt the shelter in other ways. “The problem is the operating capital. To pay the electric bill, the gas bill. Employees, that’s a big one. People just don’t realize what it takes to even operate a non-profit.”

Sims said they’ve had to lay off six paid employees. Thankfully, he said, those employees have stayed on as volunteers.

Though Sims said the recent decline in giving is concerning, he isn’t too worried about the long term. “First of all, the mission’s not going anywhere,” he said. “We’re not closing, we’re not going anywhere. All in all, people will be fed, people will be clothed, people will be sheltered. You know, if they’re a little slow getting their ID or a little slow getting their birth certificate, that’s not the end of the world. Long term? It’s not going to last.”

