Obituary: Carvell, Isa Lois Hickman

Isa Lois Hickman Carvell of Washington, WV passed away peacefully on June 19, 2023, at Harmar Place, Marrietta, OH.

She was born April 27, 1939 in Parkersburg, WV, daughter of Fay and Macie Hickman of Spencer, WV.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Robert Leonard Carvell, and by her daughter Beth Carvell Thompson. Also, by her sisters Hazel Sindledecker, Mae Lowers, Irene Butcher, Louise Hickman, and Patricia Current.

She is survived by brother Paul (Barbara) Hickman and children David (Fran) Carvell, Linda (Tim) Linville, and Gary (Melissa) Carvell. Also, by her grandchildren Amy Strong, Austin Linville, Hunter Linville, Luka Carvell, and Bryan Engle, and three great grandchildren.

She was a 1957 graduate of Parkersburg High School. She attended the Washington United Methodist Church. She designed the church and her husband, Bob, built it as well as numerous homes in the greater Parkersburg area.She was a lifelong member of the Alpha Rho service sorority, and an author. She was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

The family is in the process of arranging the funeral and will announce the details soon.

Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to The Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.