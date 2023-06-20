Obituary: Engle, Cathy Stratton

Cathy Stratton Engle, 70, passed away on June 17, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born August 16, 1952 in Portsmouth Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Joyce Stratton, brother Phillip “Jay” Stratton, mother-in-law Florence Engle, and sister-in-law Linda (Lu) Lackore.

Cathy is survived by her loving husband Ed Engle, her cherished daughters Erica (Nathan) Booth and Emily (Tim) Dodds, and her grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Kylie, Amanda & Matthew Booth, and Troy & Leah Dodds, and her sisters Laura (Lanny) Sheffield, Annette (Bill) Lyle, Peggy (Darren) Bracknell, sister-in-law Nancy (Charlie) Weinstock, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cathy enjoyed sending good morning messages to her family. She was an avid Disney fan and Figment was her favorite character. She spent a lot of time walking with friends, perusing antique stores, and entertaining friends and family at her residence, the Levi Barber House, on Fort Street in Marietta. She was particularly fond of her dog, Jasmine.

Cathy was a 1970 graduate of Portsmouth High School and earned a degree at Portsmouth Interstate Business College. She was employed briefly with radio station WPAY, worked several years as a legal secretary with Bannon, Howland & Dever Attorneys, and several years as the church secretary at Wheelersburg United Methodist Church. She was very active volunteering with the Children’s Toy & Doll Museum in Marietta Ohio.

Cathy was a member of Gilman United Methodist Church in Marietta Ohio. Throughout the years, she had also been a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Williamstown West Virginia, Wheelersburg United Methodist Church in Wheelersburg Ohio, and Franklin Avenue United Methodist Church in Portsmouth Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be given in Cathy’s memory to Gilman United Methodist Church, 312 Gilman Ave, Marietta Ohio 45750, or the Children’s Toy & Doll Museum, PO Box 4034, Marietta Ohio 45750.

Visitation will be at Gilman United Methodist Church on Friday (June 23) from 6 until 8. Funeral will be held at the church at 10:30 am on Saturday (June 24) with Rev. Doug Thompson and Rev. Bill Lyle officiating. Funeral arrangements are by McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

