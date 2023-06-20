Obituary: Kincaid, Robert Phillip

By Phillip Hickman
Robert Phillip Kincaid, 81, of Parkersburg passed away June 17, 2023 at his residence.

He was born in Glendale, WV January 5, 1942 a son of the late Robert “Brad” Kincaid and Naomi (Harbison) Kincaid.

Robert was a maintenance supervisor for the Parkersburg Public Housing Authority and he was a member of North Parkersburg Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years Stephanie “Stevie” Kincaid, six children, Kelly Bazzi, John Kincaid (Aimee), Diana Oliver (Jim), Matthew Kincaid, Lori Brandjes (Robert), and Lisa Casto (Chris), brother, Pete Kincaid (Molly), and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Memorial service will be Friday 3:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Todd Hill officiating.  Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

