Obituary: Newman, Robert Beauchamp III

Robert Beauchamp Newman III died June 17th in Marietta. Bob was a direct descendant of William Beauchamp, the first settler of what is now Wirt County in 1798, and was involved in much of Wood County, W.Va. History.

Bob was born in Parkersburg in 1934, son of Robert Beauchamp Newman Jr. and Veronica Mullen Newman, who preceded him in death along with his sister Nancy Warfield.

He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1952, served in the United States Air Force, then graduated from the Ohio State University in 1959 with a BA degree. He worked as a technical writer for Remington Rand Univac in St. Paul, Minnesota before he began graduate school at the University of Minnesota in the School of Journalism. In 1963 began a career as a reporter for various newspapers in Waterloo, Iowa; Seneca Falls, New York; Portland, Maine; Painesville, Ohio; and Great Falls, MT. He did research for the remainder of his life on World War II, WV history, and his ancestry. He contributed to the saving and restoration of the Marietta Armory.

He is survived by his wife, Edith Squire Newman; two sons; Tom (Jade) of Panama and John (Tania) of Lebanon, Ohio; and five grandchildren; Lance, Sydney, Evan, Patrick, and Olivia.

Services and visitation will be held Saturday, July 8th, at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Parkersburg. Visitation will start at 10 am. The Service will be held immediately following at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made in Robert’s name to:

Beauchamp-Newman Museum in Elizabeth, WV

Wood County Historical and Preservation Society, Parkersburg, WV

Trinity Episcopal Church, Parkersburg, WV.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

