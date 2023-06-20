Obituary: Powell, Clair Edward “Ed”

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Clair Edward “Ed” Powell, 90, of Elizabeth, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 18, 2023.

He was born December 25, 1932, in Wirt County, the son of the late John Don and Garnet Ivy Wigal Powell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret Ellen Moore Powell, in 1998; two grandchildren, Brianna Nicole Hutchinson, and Jesse Lee Powell; brothers, Roy “Lightening” Powell, Everett “Shorty” Powell, William “Tim” Powell; sister, Wanda Powell Wine.

Ed graduated from Wirt County High School in 1950. He was a Baptist and attended the Two Ripple Baptist Church.

He was a Navy veteran and an active member of the V.F.W. Ed was also a member of the West Virginia Trappers Association. He loved trapping and buying and selling roots. His favorite pastime was fishing, and he was always happiest when he was on the river.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Mark E. (Karen) Powell of Palestine and Susan M. (Bill) Hutchinson of Tioga, Jerry L. (Taunya) Powell of Nichols, S.C. and Donald R. (Elsie) Powell of Elizabeth; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, July 14, from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Military honors will be accorded at 6:00 p.m.

Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Elizabeth was honored to assist the Powell family.

