Obituary: Waterman, Roger Dale

Roger Dale Waterman, 61, of Parkersburg, WV passed away June 19, 2023 at WVU medicine Camden Clark.

He was born September 7, 1961, as son of the late David E. Waterman and Wilma Mae Swiger Waterman.

Roger worked for Painters Union in Dupont until his disability in 2003. He enjoyed racing and cars and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife; Jeanie Waterman, His siblings; David Waterman, Ray (Terese) Waterman, Charlotte Parks (Al Young), Carol Hart, Dan (Brenda) Waterman, Becky Clift, Missy (Mark) Wingate and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his step-son, Roger Cozad.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm, Thursday June 22, 2023 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service from 11am-1pm at the funeral home. An online guest book for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Waterman family.

