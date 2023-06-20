Ohio lawmakers consider changes to state K-12 social studies standards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio lawmakers are considering legislation that could change state social studies and civics education standards.

House Bill 103, sponsored by Reps. Don Jones (R - District 95) and Tracy Richardson (R - District 86), would create an Ohio Social Studies Task Force consisting of of nine members, three each appointed by the Governor, the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House.

The task force would develop new statewide standards for K-12 social studies education based around the standards proposed by “American Birthright: The Civics Alliance’s Model K-12 Social Studies Standards.” “American Birthright,” in its own words, “provides the content knowledge in history, geography, civics, and economics that American citizens need to have so they can preserve their liberty.”

The set of standards proposed by the Civics Alliance -- an advocacy group associated with the National Association of Scholars -- purports to serve as a remedy to myriad issues the Civics Alliance identifies with “New Civics,” i.e. the current standards of civics education in America.

According to Rep. Jones -- himself a member of the Civics Alliance’s “American Birthright Coalition” -- the new standards will improve Ohio’s civic sand history education. “The new standards will stand in the way of those who misrepresent America’s origins, such as “The 1619 Project” and “A People’s History of the United States,” he writes in his sponsor testimony before the House Primary and Secondary Education Committee.

Critics of the legislation, among them representatives of the Ohio Council for the Social Studies and the Ohio Education Association, and a number of teachers, have expressed the concern that the new standards will harm Ohio’s schools, its teachers, and its students. Lucas George, the legislative liaison for the Ohio Council for the Social Studies and a social studies teacher himself, writes that the proposed standards are outdated and that actually applying them to Ohio classrooms would be costly for school districts.

House Bill 171 also proposes changes to Ohio’s social studies education standards. It would require the STate Board of Education to update their model curriculum to include instruction about the experiences and contributions of a variety of communities in Ohio, including African American, Asian American, Appalachian, and Jewish, among others. Lead sponsor Rep. Mary Lightbody (D - District 4) writes in her sponsor testimony:

“This bill would not mandate or impose anything on local school districts, which already make their own choices on which curricula they use. Rather, this bill will update the model curricula to provide a guidepost for Ohio school districts and educators who seek to educate and engage Ohio’s students on the histories of the peoples who already call Ohio home, many of whom immigrated here from countries across the world.”

Both HB 103 and HB 171 are currently under consideration by the House Primary and Secondary Education Committee.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.