One half of Raspy Voice Kids Podcast reacts to Bob Huggins Resignation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Bob Huggins resigned this weekend following a DUI arrest in Pittsburgh.

Huggins announced his resignation as the Men’s basketball coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, after incidents over the summer piled up.

Over the weekend, Huggins was arrested in Pittsburgh for driving under the influence.

Huggins had a blood alcohol level of .21 according to police reports.

This incident comes just a month after Huggins used a homophobic slur on a radio show.

One half of the Raspy Voice Kids podcast, Jeremy Phoenix, shared his thoughts on how this could impact Huggins legacy.

”You would just love to confine people’s legacies to just on the court. But we know realistically that is not how it works. When you deal with people, especially the last thing they saw that is what they remember. Don’t get it twisted. Bob Huggins has done so many good things,” Phoenix said.

Huggins won 345 games in Morgantown, and took the Mountaineers to 11 NCAA Tournaments.

Huggins ends his career with 935 wins overall and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

You can watch the full interview with Jeremy Phoenix below:

