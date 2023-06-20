One half of Raspy Voice Kids Podcast reacts to Bob Huggins Resignation

One half of the Raspy Voice Kids, Jeremy Phoenix, shared his reaction to Bob Huggins resigning following his DUI arrest over the weekend
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Bob Huggins resigned this weekend following a DUI arrest in Pittsburgh.

Huggins announced his resignation as the Men’s basketball coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, after incidents over the summer piled up.

Over the weekend, Huggins was arrested in Pittsburgh for driving under the influence.

Huggins had a blood alcohol level of .21 according to police reports.

This incident comes just a month after Huggins used a homophobic slur on a radio show.

One half of the Raspy Voice Kids podcast, Jeremy Phoenix, shared his thoughts on how this could impact Huggins legacy.

”You would just love to confine people’s legacies to just on the court. But we know realistically that is not how it works. When you deal with people, especially the last thing they saw that is what they remember. Don’t get it twisted. Bob Huggins has done so many good things,” Phoenix said.

Huggins won 345 games in Morgantown, and took the Mountaineers to 11 NCAA Tournaments.

Huggins ends his career with 935 wins overall and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

You can watch the full interview with Jeremy Phoenix below:

Andrew Noll sat down with one half of the Raspy Voice Kids Podcast, Jeremy Phoenix, to discuss his reaction to the DUI arrest of Bob Huggins.

