Parkersburg Memorial Bridge set to open in the fall

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Memorial Bridge construction continues to push on. Since the bridge’s closure

in September 2022, folks have been wondering when the bridge will open back up again. General manager of Parkersburg Bridge Partners Terry Velligan of the bridge construction has shined some light on the situation and when the bridge will be back for people to use.

“We’re confident the bridge will be complete in the fall time of this year,” said Velligan. Velligan the the spike in good weather has allowed for them to make significant progress with painting and even finishing another deck pour. If the weather continues to be nice, the bridge should be done in the fall.

In order to keep the community in the loop of what is going on with the toll bridge, open houses at Parkersburg American Legion will be happening on June 28 and July 26. Here, they will give more updates on the bridge construction, toll costs, and how to sign up for the new systems put in place for the toll cost. Velligan encourages community members to attend these open houses so that they can answer any questions they may have.

