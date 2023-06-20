Parkersburg Memorial Bridge set to open in the fall

Parkersburg Memorial Bridge construction
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge construction(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Sam Gottfried-News Intern
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Memorial Bridge construction continues to push on. Since the bridge’s closure

in September 2022, folks have been wondering when the bridge will open back up again. General manager of Parkersburg Bridge Partners Terry Velligan of the bridge construction has shined some light on the situation and when the bridge will be back for people to use.

“We’re confident the bridge will be complete in the fall time of this year,” said Velligan. Velligan the the spike in good weather has allowed for them to make significant progress with painting and even finishing another deck pour. If the weather continues to be nice, the bridge should be done in the fall.

In order to keep the community in the loop of what is going on with the toll bridge, open houses at Parkersburg American Legion will be happening on June 28 and July 26. Here, they will give more updates on the bridge construction, toll costs, and how to sign up for the new systems put in place for the toll cost. Velligan encourages community members to attend these open houses so that they can answer any questions they may have.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia interstate fair
The West Virginia interstate fair and expo comes to town
Hillary Dennison
Dennison sentenced to life in prison
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One dead following crash in Morgan County
The VP of the Fair Board came onto Daybreak to discuss this year's fair!
50th annual WV Interstate Fair and Expo begins Tuesday
Stacy Houser shows us some moves you can incorporate into your routine this week to help get...
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser!

Latest News

The presentation focused on Parkersburg citizens and politicians who contributed to West...
Blennerhassett Island State Park hosts West Virginia Day celebration
The event will be held at the Erickson All-Sports Facility on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.
Free community cleanup event coming to Erickson All-Sports Facility
Hydrant flushing scheduled for Marietta
Columbus man sentenced for Athens rape