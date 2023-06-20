United Way ends their ‘Battle of the Banks’ ahead of Day of Action

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - June 20 United Way ended their ‘Battle of the Banks’ event. This event will lead directly into their Day of Action event that will bring local business together to volunteer at various non-profits.

‘Battle of the Banks’ raised just over 1800 different school supplies between just six banks. United Bank, Peoples Bank, First Neighborhood Bank, WesBanco and Williamstown Bank, Huntington Bank all participated in the event.

The event helps bring school supplies to students who are in need and usually run out in the middle of the school year.

“I think it’s thoroughly important that our people in the rural communities have access and the same jumping off point as people locally do so all of these supplies do is make sure they are prepared and ready to take on the school year to do it’s best” said Jaliyah Townsend, Community Engagement Specialist.

If you are looking to donate more items to the drive you can donate items to 404 Market St. #204.

