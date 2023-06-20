United Way ends their ‘Battle of the Banks’ ahead of Day of Action

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - June 20 United Way ended their ‘Battle of the Banks’ event. This event will lead directly into their Day of Action event that will bring local business together to volunteer at various non-profits.

‘Battle of the Banks’ raised just over 1800 different school supplies between just six banks. United Bank, Peoples Bank, First Neighborhood Bank, WesBanco and Williamstown Bank, Huntington Bank all participated in the event.

The event helps bring school supplies to students who are in need and usually run out in the middle of the school year.

“I think it’s thoroughly important that our people in the rural communities have access and the same jumping off point as people locally do so all of these supplies do is make sure they are prepared and ready to take on the school year to do it’s best” said Jaliyah Townsend, Community Engagement Specialist.

If you are looking to donate more items to the drive you can donate items to 404 Market St. #204.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia interstate fair
The West Virginia interstate fair and expo comes to town
Hillary Dennison
Dennison sentenced to life in prison
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One dead following crash in Morgan County
The VP of the Fair Board came onto Daybreak to discuss this year's fair!
50th annual WV Interstate Fair and Expo begins Tuesday
Stacy Houser shows us some moves you can incorporate into your routine this week to help get...
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser!

Latest News

West Virginia interstate fair
West Virginia Interstate Fair opens it’s gates despite the day of rain
Ohio lawmakers consider changes to state K-12 social studies standards
Ohio lawmakers consider changes to state K-12 social studies standards
Latrobe Street Mission reports a decline in financial donations
Latrobe Street Mission reports a decline in financial donations
The presentation focused on Parkersburg citizens and politicians who contributed to West...
Blennerhassett Island State Park hosts West Virginia Day celebration