West Virginia Interstate Fair opens it’s gates despite the day of rain

Fair opens it's first day despite the day of rain
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The WV Interstate Fair still opened their gates despite rain.

The fairgrounds only decided to close the horse show tonight saying that the grounds were just too muddy and wanted to ensure the safety of the horses.

Everything else that was on the schedule for today ran as planned.

If you missed the fair today it will run through Saturday for a full look at the schedule of events you can click here to visit the WVIF website.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia interstate fair
The West Virginia interstate fair and expo comes to town
Hillary Dennison
Dennison sentenced to life in prison
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One dead following crash in Morgan County
The VP of the Fair Board came onto Daybreak to discuss this year's fair!
50th annual WV Interstate Fair and Expo begins Tuesday
Stacy Houser shows us some moves you can incorporate into your routine this week to help get...
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser!

Latest News

United Way Battle of the Banks comes to an end
United Way ends their ‘Battle of the Banks’ ahead of Day of Action
Ohio lawmakers consider changes to state K-12 social studies standards
Ohio lawmakers consider changes to state K-12 social studies standards
Latrobe Street Mission reports a decline in financial donations
Latrobe Street Mission reports a decline in financial donations
The presentation focused on Parkersburg citizens and politicians who contributed to West...
Blennerhassett Island State Park hosts West Virginia Day celebration