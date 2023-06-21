$15,000 check presented to Boys & Girls Club of Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A $15,000 check was presented to the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County.

The check presentation was held at the club’s Marietta site.

The donation is from proceeds from the Marietta Transfer Company’s first annual truck show.

Owner Dennis Davis said he gifted the money in honor of his father.

“On June 10, we had a truck show down at the Washington County Fairgrounds in memorial of my dad who passed away a couple of years ago. He was always a boys and girls supporter. He didn’t want to have a funeral or anything, so we kind of did it in remembrance of him and raised money for the boys and girls club.”

Site executive director Rebecca Johnson said she will meet with her team to decide the best course of action for the donation.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.