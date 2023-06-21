An exciting year for our sun is ahead!

Meteorologist Henry Grof talked to the Associate Director of Science at NASA to see what is ahead for our sun on the first official day of summer!
Meteorologist Henry Grof talked to the Associate Director of Science, Alex Young, at NASA to see what is ahead for our sun on the first official day of summer!
By Henry Grof
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It is officially the first day of summer! That means we are looking at the longest day of the year for sunlight! Now, even though we are seeing a lot of cloud cover today, and we will not be seeing much of the sun, there is still a lot to talk about. This morning on Daybreak, I sat down with the Associate Director of Science, Alex Young, at NASA to talk about the fun and exciting events taking place over the next year with our sun! We talk about what the summer solstice, the solar eclipse that is next year, and arouras! You can find out more in the interview and you can also go to NASA’s website for more information.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia interstate fair
The West Virginia interstate fair and expo comes to town
Fireworks laws in the MOV
Cathy Stratton Engle
Obituary: Engle, Cathy Stratton
West Virginia University Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Bob Huggins resigned this weekend...
One half of Raspy Voice Kids Podcast reacts to Bob Huggins Resignation
Obituary: Little, Ronald

Latest News

An exciting year for our sun is ahead!
An Exciting Year for Our Sun is Ahead!
United Way Battle of the Banks comes to an end
United Way ends their ‘Battle of the Banks’ ahead of Day of Action
West Virginia interstate fair
West Virginia Interstate Fair opens it’s gates despite the day of rain
Ohio lawmakers consider changes to state K-12 social studies standards
Ohio lawmakers consider changes to state K-12 social studies standards