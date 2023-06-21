An exciting year for our sun is ahead!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It is officially the first day of summer! That means we are looking at the longest day of the year for sunlight! Now, even though we are seeing a lot of cloud cover today, and we will not be seeing much of the sun, there is still a lot to talk about. This morning on Daybreak, I sat down with the Associate Director of Science, Alex Young, at NASA to talk about the fun and exciting events taking place over the next year with our sun! We talk about what the summer solstice, the solar eclipse that is next year, and arouras! You can find out more in the interview and you can also go to NASA’s website for more information.

