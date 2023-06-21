Average gas price is cheaper than last year, report says

Drivers are seeing lower prices than last year when fueling up.
Drivers are seeing lower prices than last year when fueling up.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Overall, the national average price for gas is down compared to this point last year.

According to AAA, Americans are paying a national average of $3.58 per gallon, nearly $1.50 less than last year.

The drivers’ group credits lower demand, lower oil prices and higher gasoline supply for the lower prices at the pump.

Meanwhile, California has been dethroned as America’s most expensive state for gas.

The new title goes to Washington state, where the average cost of regular gasoline jumped 32 cents over the past month.

According to AAA, it now costs $4.93 a gallon, 7 cents ahead of California.

Mississippi currently has the cheapest gas. Drivers there pay an average of $3 a gallon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

West Virginia interstate fair
The West Virginia interstate fair and expo comes to town
Fireworks laws in the MOV
Roger Dale Waterman
Obituary: Waterman, Roger Dale
West Virginia interstate fair
West Virginia Interstate Fair opens its gates despite the day of rain
Obituary: Little, Ronald

Latest News

An exciting year for our sun is ahead!
An Exciting Year for Our Sun is Ahead!
Majorjon Kaylor, 31, right, sits next to defense attorney Lisa Chesebro in a Wallace, Idaho,...
GRAPHIC: Police say man killed neighbors over alleged indecent exposure by neighbor’s oldest son
RAW: Emergency response to reported explosion in Paris
Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters...
Explosion hits Paris building, injuring 16
A prepared dish of Good Meat's cultivated chicken is shown at the Eat Just office in Alameda,...
US regulators approve the nation’s first ‘lab-grown’ meat