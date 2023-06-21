Lanes closed on I-77 due to bridge inspection

(SCDOT)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – There will be lane closures on Interstate 77 and County Route 21 in Jackson County.

Lanes will be closed heading northbound and southbound on I-77 across the Fairplain Bridges (milepost 132.42).

Northbound and southbound lanes on CR 21 (Charleston Road) below the bridges will be closed as well.

The lane closures will be in effect on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. according to the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).

The lane closures are due to a bridge inspection.

WVDOH says there will not be delays on I-77.

Those traveling on CR 21 may experience minor delays.

