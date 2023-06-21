Local colleges respond to declining enrollment rates

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - College enrollment rates are dropping nationwide, according to the Brookings Institution.

Despite that downward trend, Marietta College has seen stable rates for a few years. “In the last four years, we’ve been pretty steady, anywhere between 350 and 370 new students each year, so for us it’s been pretty stable,” said Scot Schaeffer, Marietta College’s Vice President for Enrollment Management.

Despite that stability, Schaeffer said they’re concerned about the next few years. “There is what’s coming up called the ‘enrollment cliff,’ he said. “In 2025, the high school graduates in the United States are going to really plummet, and in the state of Ohio there’s a 10,000 high school drop-off in 2025.”

Between fewer students going to college and easily accessible online programs competing with more traditional institutions, Schaeffer said colleges across the country are concerned about the enrollment cliff. He said Marietta College is already taking steps to prepare for that cliff. “We’ve done things to expand where we typically get our students from and our names,” he said. “We’ve expanded and done a virtual tour to try to get people that are further away, they can get a real strong sense of the campus before maybe they travel here to come and visit. We’re just being more strategic in where we’re going to talk to students.”

Beyond just expanding recruitment efforts, Schaeffer said Marietta College needs to demonstrate to potential students why choosing a four-year liberal arts education can be better for them in the long run than getting a less intensive degree or forgoing college entirely. “You might hit that ceiling and not be able to break through it, where a person with a college degree can,” he said. “So we have to do a much more concreted effort on showing the return on investment and what you can get with a college degree.”

Dr. Torie Jackson, President of West Virginia University at Parkersburg, said they’re concerned about the enrollment cliff too and have seen some troubling enrollment rates themselves, with a 15% decline in enrollment in 2022. This year, though, she said things are improving. “For 2023, this summer, we have a 16% increase in enrollment, and we are very excited about those numbers,” she said.

Jackson partially attributes this increase to a number of efforts the university has made to promote itself. “We’ve been doing a lot with marketing,” she said. “And you can see billboards, you can see commercials, you can hear radio spots. If you don’t know that WVUP is in the Mid-Ohio Valley, then you might not have just been paying a lot of attention lately.”

Additionally, Jackson said WVUP is in a good position to maintain solid enrollment because of its programs. “We have the availability of programs that not all institutions do,” she said. “Right now, the state legislature has been really kind to offer programs like West Virginia Invests, and that will pay for the tuition for a two-year degree that’s technical in nature. Well, that’s mostly what we offer, are technical two-year degrees.”

Jackson said WVUP’s partnerships with local companies, combined with the affordability of their programs, lets students graduate job-ready with little debt, making them appealing for students who may not be inclined to pursue four-year degrees.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.